Huntsville council has directed town staff to investigate spots for where fishing line recycling tubes can be installed.

Two will be installed at yet-to-be-determined locations, according to Deputy Mayor Dan Armour.

The idea is the brainchild of Ayden Veitch the Muskoka Conservancy. He was a summer student with the conservancy last year when four of the tubes were installed. Two were installed in Gravenhurst at the Church St. boat launch on Gull Lake and the Muskoka Wharf boat launch. The other pair were placed at the Bracebridge Falls and at the George Rd. boat launch.

In Aug. 2022 when the first three tubes were installed, Veitch explained anglers can throw their worn-out or tangled line into the recycling tubes which the conservancy installs and maintains.

Veitch explained the used line is sent to Berkley Fishing to be properly recycled.

The fourth tube was installed later that month.

Armour suggested one of the tubes could be installed at Avery Beach Park.

“It’s great and it’s effective,” said Mayor Nancy Alcock.