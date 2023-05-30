Muskoka Lakes wants to know residents’ opinions and experiences on short-term rentals in the township.

“The use of short-term rental accommodation properties has increased immensely over the past few years, not only Muskoka Lakes, but across the globe,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “There have been a number of discussions as it relates to short-term rentals in Muskoka Lakes and as a result, the township is looking to the community for input to determine how to best regulate short-term rental properties.”

Township officials explain a short-term rental is defined as all or part of a dwelling that is rented out for less than 28 consecutive days in exchange for payment. That doesn’t include hotels, motels, resorts, and traditional bed and breakfast establishments.

The survey is on EngageMuskokaLakes.ca. It will remain there until July 4.