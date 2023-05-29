The District of Muskoka and its six municipalities are beginning work on a regional workforce strategy.

According to district officials, when finished, it will provide a framework for addressing labour challenges throughout Muskoka and build “the skilled workforce that Muskoka needs for the future.”

A survey has been published looking for input on the current workforce landscape and how Muskoka can best be positioned for future success. It’s available on EngageMuskoka.ca and will be up until June 30.

Officials say the project is being funded by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs Rural Economic Development program.