Huntsville Mayor Nancy Alcock called the idea to have paved shoulders along Muskoka Rd. 3 is an “exciting” idea.

Town staff were given approval to work with the District of Muskoka on the idea. They will assess the feasibility of having paved shoulders along the section of the road and how much it may cost.

If the project moves forward, the cost of the work would be split 50/50 between the district and Huntsville.

Alcock explained the shoulder would be done in two sections: it would start at Hwy. 11 S. and go to Hibberd’s Ln. with the second part going from Hwy. 11 to Etwell Rd.

- Advertisement -

She says promoting active transportation like walking and biking is one of the priorities council set at the beginning of their term.

“This is a small start to a big problem,” said Coun. Bob Stone.

Deputy Mayor Dan Armour suggested that, when possible, paved shoulders should be a regular request when the district is working on roads in Huntsville.