Three people have been charged after provincial police say they stole items from four Gravenhurst businesses.

The thefts happened between 8:30 a.m. and noon on May 23.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley explains in the initial call to police, it was reported that the suspects stole hanging baskets and soil. While police were on scene collecting evidence, one of the workers at the store told officers the suspects came back. The trio were arrested.

A 48-year-old from Bracebridge, a 42-year-old from Gravenhurst, and a 31-year-old from Gravenhurst have all been charged with theft under $5,000. The 48-year-old and 42-year-old have also been charged with possession of a schedule one substance.

- Advertisement -

All have court dates scheduled to answer to the charges.

Bigley says police are still looking for a fourth person they believe was involved.

Anyone with more information about what happened is being asked to call the Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.