Enjoy a summer getaway in beautiful Gravenhurst!

David Perlock, Mortgage Agent for Centum Financial Service LP – King Mortgages is giving you the chance to enter to win an Taboo Muskoka Golf and Stay Getaway*!

Prize includes;

Over night stay at Taboo Muskoka in a 3 bedroom condo for 4 people

at Taboo Muskoka in a for Round of golf for 4 people at the Taboo Golf Course

Located on Lake Muskoka, Taboo is a golf and summer escape, just 90 minutes north of Toronto.

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, July 3rd!

For all your mortgage needs apply online at www.muskokadave.ca.

Enter Now!

Offer ends July 2nd, 2023.

*Prize valid or the 2023 season (May thru October) Sunday thru Thursday nights based on booking availability.

David Perlock Mortgage Agent Level 2, FSRA License M20001440.

Centum Financial Service LP – King Mortgages, FSRA #13054. Each Office is Independently Owned and Operated.



Complete the form below and follow Dave Perlock’s Facebook page!