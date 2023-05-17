After a nearly two-hour discussion and many years of debate, District of Muskoka council has agreed to stop working on a new grass runway – also known as 12-30 – at the Muskoka Airport.

Airport runways are named according to compass bearings.

In a May 15 report to council, Don MacKay, Chair of the Muskoka Airport Board of Directors, and Len O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of the Muskoka Airport, said it would cost between $1.9 to $2.15 million to build the new runway. They added trees would need to be removed from a neighbouring property.

It would have replaced 09-27, which was temporarily closed in June 2020 and permanently closed after a March 21 vote by district council. It was decided at the time that a new turf runway would be built with a budget of $1 million.

The airport’s main runway is 18-36.

MacKay and O’Connor advised council to not move forward with the grass runway. They write in their report there are no safety concerns about not having it, adding there have been no reported incidents since it was closed close to four years ago.

Council agreed with their recommendation and voted to discontinue the design and construction of runway 12-30. The approved motion was amended to take out a line that asked for the area where the proposed 12-30 runway would have been built to be protected.

“Let’s get this the bleep over with,” said Georgian Bay Mayor Peter Koetsier.

His statement was echoed by the majority of those around the council table, some of whom have been part of the discussion surrounding the old glass runway for over a decade.

Lake of Bays Mayor Terry Glover made a passionate plea to his council colleagues to allow the airport board to move forward. He pointed out how council hired the board members on skills-based criteria. “They’re telling you something because they’re trying to keep you safe,” he said.

Multiple pilots have taken issue with the grass runway being closed. While it’s around 2,200 ft. compared to the main runway which is 6,000 ft., it goes into the wind. John Witty explained to the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom in April 2021 that it’s the safer of the two runways because of that factor.

“There is no current or future business case for a crosswind grass runway,” said O’Connor.

He explained companies are interested in setting up shop at the airport but are “stepping back” because they aren’t sure about the situation surrounding the runway. “The last thing I want to be told is to get your house in order and we’ve been told that,” said O’Connor.

He noted one business could potentially bring with it 120 jobs.

However, District Coun. Robert Lacroix said he’s been told by pilots that 09-27 was poorly maintained for more than a decade, which correlated with a decline in usage noted during the meeting by O’Connor.

O’Connor told council 09-27 accounted for less than two percent of airport movements between 2009 and 2019. There were 40 movements on it in 2019, which was the last full year it was open. For comparison, according to the Muskoka Airport Master Plan, which was submitted to council in Sept. 2020, there were just under 120,000 total movements at the airport in 2019.

“Anything you neglect will eventually erode away,” said Lacroix. He added that pilots would like that runway in case of an emergency.

“I just don’t think it will ever be a possible option,” said Huntsville Mayor Nancy Alcock about the grass runway.