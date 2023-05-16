The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was recovered but the person who took it is still at large.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says the ATV was taken sometime overnight Monday from a business on Muskoka Rd. S. in Gravenhurst.

It was later spotted by a member of the public near an industrial area in Gravenhurst.

Bigley is asking anyone with surveillance camera footage along Muskoka Rd. S. overnight on May 14 to look for suspicious overnight activity.

Bigley says anyone with information should call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.