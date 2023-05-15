The Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has received multiple complaints in the last few weeks about their cars being broken into.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says it has been happening overnight. In some cases, she says valuables have been stolen.

Thankfully, in most cases, she says those who had their vehicles broken into were able to provide police with images from their home surveillance system.

She explains the best way to protect vehicles from being broken into is by making sure they’re always locked. Also, she suggests removing valuables and electronics, taking out any cash or loose change, parking the car in a well-lit area, buying a home surveillance system, or installing motion-sensing lights.

Bigley explains that would-be criminals often go car to car looking for one that’s unlocked.

She asks that anyone who believes their vehicle was broken into should report it to the police, even if nothing was taken.