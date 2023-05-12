A dispenser unit with feminine hygiene products will be installed at town-operated facilities in Bracebridge.

The units have already been installed at the municipal office, the Bracebridge Sportsplex, Bracebridge Memorial Arena, and the James W. Kerr Park chalet.

By next week, the dispensers will be installed at all of the town’s parks as well.

Town officials say they will be regularly restocked. They add dispensers will be incorporated in all future facilities, including the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.

“I am proud to see free menstrual products available in all town facilities,” said Mayor Rick Maloney. “Bracebridge is committed to community wellness and vitality, and by removing the barrier to access, we are empowering our community to focus on their health.”