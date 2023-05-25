During the first week of May, Tim Hortons locations were selling Smile Cookies with all proceeds from the $1.50 cookies going to selected organizations.

In Muskoka, the Huntsville and Burk’s Falls Tim Hortons were raising money for the Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF). The week-long campaign was successful in raising $34,023 for the organization.

“It’s huge,” says Katherine Crain, CEO of HHF. “We were really surprised and happy, of course, by the results of this.”

She explains the money will be going to the foundation’s general fund, which sets money aside for purchases they make every year. Craine uses beds, stretchers, and monitors as examples of things the foundation may need to buy for the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital every year. “We have to be mindful of the everyday things that are used at the hospital,” she says.

The Bracebridge location was raising funds for the Bracebridge Lions Club and Port Carling Lions Club. The clubs will both get $10,707.29.

The Port Carling Club will use the money to buy new playground equipment for Lions Park on Ferndale Rd. According to Katja Uhde, Secretary for the club, it’s part of a bigger plan to revitalize the park in the coming years.

In Gravenhurst, the $19,806 raised is going to Gravenhurst Public School.

“Parent council is grateful for the Smile Cookie campaign opportunity which has allowed us to take a giant step towards our goal of a new playground,” says Christina Hunter, President of parent council. “A new playground is a huge undertaking which can cost over $100,000. We are only at the beginning of this goal, which can feel daunting. Adding this amount at the beginning is a great reminder that it is possible, and that the community is supportive and along for this ride with us.”