Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith announced Thursday that Killbear and Oastler Provincial Parks are splitting $7,270,000 to build, maintain, and revitalize infrastructure.

Oastler is getting $5.5 million to work on the administration building, build a bridge, and fix the main entrance road.

Killbear will receive $1.4 million to electrify campsites and the water-filling station. Another $410,000 is going towards replacing the HVAC and geothermal systems in the park’s visitor centre.