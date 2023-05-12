Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith announced Thursday that Killbear and Oastler Provincial Parks are splitting $7,270,000 to build, maintain, and revitalize infrastructure.
Oastler is getting $5.5 million to work on the administration building, build a bridge, and fix the main entrance road.
Killbear will receive $1.4 million to electrify campsites and the water-filling station. Another $410,000 is going towards replacing the HVAC and geothermal systems in the park’s visitor centre.
“Parry Sound-Muskoka is home to some of Ontario’s most beautiful and frequently visited provincial parks,” said Smith. “Our government appreciates how vital it is to ensure our parks have the amenities and infrastructure required to provide a high-quality visitor experience. This helps keep our parks sought-after destinations, which in-turn, contributes much to our local economy.”
This news comes a week after the province announced $3.3 million in funding will be funnelled into Algonquin Park.
“In 2022, Ontario Parks recorded more than 12.1 million visits and overnight camping grew by nine percent over 2021, which goes to show the increasing demand for our beautiful provincial parks,” said David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation, and Parks. “Upgrading infrastructure is one of the ways we’re working to improve the visitor experience so that they have a memorable and positive time while at our parks, returning with their friends and families for years to come.”
The funding announcements are part of the province’s $41.7 million investment over the next two years to upgrade and maintain Ontario’s parks.