Amanda Foley will be allowed to host educational sessions in Bracebridge at Santa’s Village, but she must follow a long list of rules.

Foley, a Bracebridge native, has been granted a sanction by Bracebridge council to host animal exhibitions or educational programs at Santa’s Village between May 21 and Sept. 23, 2023. However, there is a long list of rules she must follow that centre around the safety of the community, the wellbeing of the animals as well as where they are housed. Also, Foley must tell town officials at least seven days ahead of time of any changes to one of her programs.

The last of the 10 restrictions put in place by the town say that Michael Mayer, the town’s Chief By-law Enforcement Officer, can revoke the council sanction if Foley doesn’t follow any of the rules.

Foley initially wrote to the town’s General Committee on May 2 for an exemption from the town’s exotic and wild animal control by-law. She wanted to house the animals in Bracebridge to allow her education program to expand. However, that was struck down by committee citing safety concerns.

Foley joined council on May 10 in an attempt to find a solution.

“I teach safety,” explained Foley, adding she’s “extremely passionate” about animal welfare. Foley’s TikTok account has over 700,000 followers and her videos have been liked over 13 million times.

In her revised request, Foley said she doesn’t plan to house her animals locally. In her earlier letter to council, she noted she has reptiles and amphibians like lizards, tortoises, snakes, frogs, and toads. Foley added she houses most of the animals in another unnamed township with permissive rules. She did say that she is looking into finding a place closer to Bracebridge that will allow her to house the animals, so she doesn’t have to drive as far between shows.

Foley agreed to only bring the animals to town for the few hours she will be hosting her show at Santa’s Village. Once that’s over, she will take them back out of town. One of the rules set for Foley by town council ensures that the animals are cared for appropriately.

While council didn’t make a decision about what will happen once the sanction ends in Sept., Foley mentioned she hopes to get an extension so she can host more events, like birthday parties.

“I believe my business can provide so many benefits to this community,” said Foley.

Mayer noted the town’s by-law officers currently don’t have the necessary training to be able to handle exotic animals. He said the training they do have is for dogs and cats.

“Training programs will be looked into based on a future review of the by-law and further requests,” said Mayer in an email to the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom. “Currently, should our department receive a call for service related to exotic animals, related to public safety or the animal being at large, an outside agency would be brought into support.”

Paul Judson, Director of Finance/Treasurer, added the insurance side of things is difficult.

Foley noted she has $2 million in liability insurance.

Judson said the town could be found negligent if an incident happens and they haven’t taken “meaningful measures to address public safety.” He explained that would normally be covered in something like a licensing by-law, however, the restrictions put forward by the town may be a worthy substitute. Judson added they would have to tell the town’s insurer about their plans to sanction Amanda’s Exotic Animals.

Maloney said while he’s concerned by-law isn’t up to speed on dealing with the nuances of how to care for exotic animals, he appreciates that Foley addressed the concerns previously mentioned by committee and has revised what she’s looking for from the town.

“I want to do my events the right way,” Foley told council.