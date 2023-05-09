Half-load restrictions in Muskoka will be ending on May 15.

Officials with the District of Muskoka explain roads become softer in the spring as the frost and moisture come out of the road. If heavy trucks consistently drive over them, it could cause the roads to sink and break apart. Officials say the rules are put in place as a way to extend the life of the roads in the district.

The restrictions have been in place since early March throughout Muskoka.

While half-load restrictions are gone, Kirkpatrick points out that Gravenhurst, other municipalities in the area, as well as the District of Muskoka have other rules truckers need to follow when driving through town, notably having to stick to permitted truck routes.