The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for witnesses to an attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Huntsville.

Provincial Constable Chris Comission says the girl was walking to school around 8:15 a.m. Thursday when she was approached by a man around Earls Rd. and Muskoka Rd. 3 N. According to Comission, he then attempted to force the girl into his car but she was able to get away. She later reported what happened to the Huntsville OPP.

Comission says she didn’t suffer any injuries.

Police describe the person of interest as a white male, around 30-years-old, average height, thin build, brown hair, and a closely shaved, dark brown beard. He was wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

He was driving a black four-door car.

Police say anyone who may have been in the Earls Rd. and Muskoka Rd area. 3 N. with surveillance or dash cam footage between 8 and 9 a.m. should contact the Huntsville OPP. Comission mentions a female jogger who was in the area and may have seen what happened.