Until July 1, water main and hydrant flushing will be done throughout Muskoka.

The annual process began on May 1.

Officials with the District of Muskoka explain the annual project sees crews turn on hydrants to release large amounts of high-pressure water. They explain the point of the maintenance program is to confirm the hydrant is working properly, assess the available flow to the hydrant, and remove mineral and sediment build-up from the water mains.

While flushing is ongoing, officials say water may become slightly discoloured or cloudy, however, they say there are no health concerns. Though, if it’s discoloured, it may stain laundry.

To fix the issue, they suggest running cold water through a screenless tap, like a bathtub, until it clears up.

During flushing, officials say some homes may deal with reduced water pressure, too. There may also be puddles in the street since water could be flushed onto the roads. They say this is normal and nothing to be worried about.

However, if faced with no water, or have concerns, officials say to call 705-645-2100 or email [email protected]