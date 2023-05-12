The Bracebridge Library is set to host the second of what has now become an annual tradition.

“Party in the Park” will be held on Friday, June 2 at Memorial Park in downtown Bracebridge.

McKenzie Barnes, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, says, much like last year, the event will have activities that are fun for the entire family, including live music. There will also be a goat petting zoo and a bouncy castle.

“We’re so ecstatic,” she says. Last year, more than 1,000 people attended, with Barnes adding they received a lot of positive feedback. The event was designed as a way for the library to launch its new brand.

The library was awarded the Minister’s Award for Innovation by the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport in Feb. 2023 for the work that was done to set up the party. According to the library, the award “recognizes successful new approaches that demonstrate a positive impact in a community and are of continued value to public libraries.”

The free event will run from 4 to 7 p.m.