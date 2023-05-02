The South Muskoka Shield, based in Gravenhurst, will not be playing in the Greater Metro Junior ‘A’ Hockey League for the 2023/24 season.

In a May 1 announcement posted on the league’s website, it says a “mandatory leave of absence” has been put in place for the team. It continues saying the team will be in “operational dormancy” until Feb. 1, 2024.

The statement continues that the current ownership group has been given until then to sell the team.

It’s noted that all players whose rights were held by the Shield are considered free agents for the upcoming season.

A call to the number listed on the team’s Facebook page went unreturned Tuesday afternoon.

Former President Troy Kahler has also been placed on an operational suspension.

“The Greater Metro Junior ‘A’ Hockey League has proudly had a club in Gravenhurst under the South Muskoka Shield name for 18 years and we are hopeful to return for the 2024/25 season under a new ownership group,” it says in the league statement.