Six-time Paralympic medalist and Bracebridge native Collin Cameron could soon have an accessible trail at Annie Williams Memorial Park named in his honour.

It would be called the “Collin Cameron Accessible Trail.”

The trail is still under construction with Jennifer Clancy, Manager of Economic Development, saying in a report to the town’s Planning and Development Committee on May 3 she expects the trail to be completed before summer. She added work on the trail began last month.

The idea to name the trail after Cameron was approved during Tuesday’s meeting, however, it still has to be approved during the May 10 council meeting.

Clancy shared the trail, which is being partly funded by a grant through the Ministry for Senior and Accessibility, will be 510 metres long and 1.8 metres wide.

“Cameron’s example of overcoming barriers to achieve great success will be a source of inspiration for everyone who learns about his story and is his legacy to the community,” said Clancy in her report. “It is anticipated that this recognition initiative will help to promote physical fitness and spending time outdoors, foster engagement in local sports programming and events, and inspire up-and-coming talent to achieve and surpass their goals no matter their age or ability.”

Mayor Rick Maloney called Cameron an inspirational person who is proud to be from Bracebridge during Tuesday’s meeting. “I think our community will be very proud to have this trail in the name of Collin Cameron,” he added.

Clancy wrote that a recognition event for Cameron will be held before the trail opens. It will also serve as a way to unveil a new display at the Bracebridge Sports Hall of Fame.

According to her report, the ceremony is scheduled for the first week of July 2023.

Clancy said Cameron has agreed to donate one bronze medal from the 2018 Paralympics, 2019 Para-Nordic World Championships, and 2022 Paralympics games as well as a race rib from the 2019 World Championships to be displayed.

The Hall of Fame is located inside the Bracebridge Memorial Area and will move to the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre once it’s finished in the summer of 2024.