After a selection process involving 90 applications, Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North chose Jacey and her partner Darius and Hélène her daughter Simona to live at 1016 Elm St. in Bala.

Ground was broken on the semi-detached, affordable, energy-efficient, and universally accessible home in June 2022. The two families will be neighbours and will move in July 2023.

“We’ve looked at 20 apartments since January,” says Hélène. “Everything in our area is in the $2,500 range. That’s half of what I make. And that only covers rent, – not utilities, food, car expenses, or any hope of saving for Simona’s college fund. Last week we saw a place in Gravenhurst that was $2,000 for a basement apartment with one door, one window, and one bedroom. It feels like it’s impossible.”

Hélène is from Quebec and previously worked for 12 years in Bala. She currently works at Clear Lake Village Resort in Torrence.

Officials with Habitat explain Jacey and Darius struggled to find housing after the former graduated with their Bachelor’s Degree in education.

“Our options were limited,” says Jacey. “Our lease ending on May 31st meant there was a big unknown for us moving forward. Finding housing isn’t easy, and it’s so expensive. We’d looked at apartments throughout Muskoka and we’d applied to the District of Muskoka for social housing. Our plan b was to move in with Darius’ parents in the Haliburton area, which would mean we were closer to Muskoka, but that would create a very overcrowded living situation.”

The two families are the 22nd and 23rd that Habitat has supported in Muskoka.

“The statistics are shocking,” says Kimberley Woodcock, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North. “According to the Canadian Rental Housing Index, Muskoka residents spend an average of 60 percent of their household income on rent and utilities. This puts Muskoka in the ‘severely unaffordable’ category. So, the work we do to provide opportunities for affordable housing is critical. We would like to express our gratitude to the volunteers of the Muskoka Lakes Adopt-A-Home Committee for their partnership in this project. Their support has been invaluable.”