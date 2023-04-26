While the Township of Muskoka Lakes is still under a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry-issued flood warning, township officials say water levels are starting to recede.

However, officials say residents should continue to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

Sand and sandbags are still available at Hanna Park and Bala Sports Park. Used sandbags can be dropped off at the Eveleigh Rd. transfer station.

Similar sandbag filling stations are set up throughout Muskoka but availability depends on the municipality. Huntsville announced it would close its sandbag filling stations yesterday.

Officials recommend that anything close to the edge of the water and in low-lying areas of boat houses be secured to prevent damage. Also, boathouses should be disconnected from the electrical supply and docks should be weighed down to prevent them from floating away.

They add that anyone who needs to do repairs to damaged buildings or sewage systems caused by high water levels should reach out to the township’s building department