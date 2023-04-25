Listen Live
News

Muskoka Lakes hosting another round of consultation for Transportation Master Plan

By Mathew Reisler
Photo credit: Township of Muskoka Lakes on Facebook

A virtual information session is being held to discuss Muskoka Lakes’ Transportation Master Plan study.

It will be happening on May 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration for the event is available on the township’s website

According to town officials, the aim of the study is to “create a safe and reliable transportation system within the township.”

R.J. Burnside and Associates, an engineering and environmental consulting firm, was brought in by the township to help with the plan. 

They explain the study will look at the constraints, opportunities, and required infrastructure needed to keep people moving throughout the township freely and safely. When the plan is finished, officials explain it will guide future transportation-related decisions.

The plan will have short, medium and long-term goals.

The upcoming meeting is the second the township has held to discuss the plan. The first happened in Jan. 2023.

