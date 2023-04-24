Monday, April 24 marks the beginning of National Immunization Awareness Week and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is encouraging all adults to catch up on routine immunizations.

It goes with the theme of the week which is “catch up with confidence,” according to health officials with SMDHU.

Dr. Colin Lee, SMDHU’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, said that partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many adults are behind on routine immunizations.

“The protection offered by some immunizations only lasts for a certain amount of time, so it is important to receive booster doses in adulthood to keep yourself and those around you safe from vaccine-preventable diseases like tetanus and pertussis,” says Lee. “A person may also need other vaccines like shingles at different life stages based on their age, health conditions, job, lifestyle, or travel habits.”

Officials say to reach out to a healthcare provider to figure out what, if any, vaccinations are needed. They add that anyone without a healthcare provider should reach out to the health unit.