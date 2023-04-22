A preferred site for where the new Bracebridge Hospital will be and when construction may start on it and the new Huntsville Hospital are now known.

1975 Muskoka Beach Rd., which is just a stone’s throw away from Muskoka Brewery, is the preliminary preferred site for the new hospital.

The new Huntsville Hospital will be built on the land the current hospital occupies at 100 Frank Miller Dr. However, the new hospital in Bracebridge will be built on new land. Moreen Miller, Board Chair for Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), explained that the current site at 75 Ann St. is too small for expansion at 11 acres. She pointed out the Huntsville site is 46 acres.

Eric Turcotte with Urban Strategies Inc. explained during an April 22 public meeting at the Rotary Centre for Youth in Bracebridge that part of what makes the site so attractive is how flat it is. As well, he pointed out there are development opportunities near the site, it’s easy to access with minimal upgrades required, there are no environmental concerns uncovered thus far, and the site already has adequate servicing.

However, he said one challenge would be building a secondary access road.

He adds that other properties that are still being considered include a location at 300 Pine St. and land along Hwy. 118 W. However, he said 28-72 Kirkhill Dr. and 709 Ecclestone Dr. are no longer being looked at for the new Bracebridge hospital.

The next steps in determining where the new Bracebridge Hospital will be located include talks with the Town of Bracebridge and looking into what municipal services are needed for the preferred property – as well as the other two still being considered.

Turcotte pointed out that it’s unlikely any discussions MAHC has now will change which properties are preferred.

Along with knowing the preferred properties, a firm timeline is beginning to take shape. Miller said construction on the new hospitals is expected to start in 2029.

MAHC is currently in stage 1.3 of planning. According to the timeline, that will be done by Jan. 2024. After that, the second stage will begin. The detailed planning portion of MAHC’s four-stage plan will be ongoing between 2026 and 2029.

Miller said they will put out a construction tender in 2027.

“We want to keep the momentum going,” added Cheryl Harrison, President and CEO of MAHC. Any delays, she added, will likely mean the two hospital build will cost more.

The current estimate is that the two hospitals could cost as much as $967 million with the local share of the price tag totalling around $225 million.

While there will be no more in-person sessions, MAHC is holding virtual sessions on Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m. Those interested must sign up through MAHC’s website.

“The reaction has been very positive,” said Harrison after the meeting. She added that they still have a long way to go in the process so she encouraged those with questions or ideas to reach out to MAHC with them.