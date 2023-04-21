The provincial government is boosting four projects in our area with more than $1.9-million.

The funding is through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, which officials say will improve municipal infrastructure, expand business operations and create employment in the region.

District of Parry Sound Employment Services will get $768,492 to create a workforce development hub for services such as meeting space, employment searching, career development, and training.

Swift Canoe & Kayak will receive $645,434 for its manufacturing facility, and Almaguin Forest Products $345,695 for its sawmill, for renovations and equipment buys to improve production.

The Village of South River is getting $189,000 to modernize the South River Train Station.

“Our government is passionate about ensuring small and rural communities across the Parry Sound region have the tools and resources they need to thrive,” says Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith. “We’re making strategic investments in local organizations and businesses that are helping people in need, creating jobs and improving local quality of life.”