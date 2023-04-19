During a presentation to District of Muskoka council on April 17, Brian Shelley, Chief Executive and Philanthropy Officer with the United Way of Simcoe Muskoka, told them 13 percent of Muskoka residents are currently living in poverty.

Shelley said the living wage, as calculated by Living Wage Ontario, is $19.70. Even with the minimum wage rising to $16.55 in Oct., he said it won’t be enough for many.

He explained how of the four largest occupations in Muskoka, four are mostly made up of people making below living wage: retail sales, those working at food counters, cleaners, and cashiers. The fifth is nursing aids, who Shelley said make just above a living wage.

Shelly said a living wage is defined as someone making enough to be able to feed, house, buy clothes, access transportation, internet, and pay phone bills with a small amount of disposable income.

- Advertisement -

The issue, he continued, is related to the cost of housing. In the Muskoka Community Foundation’s 2020 Vital Signs Report, they noted the average mortgage costs $1,100 in the district while rent is just over $1,000. Further to that, he said that one in five homeowners are living beyond what they can afford. Also, he said 50 percent of renters are spending more than 30 percent of their income on shelter, which he explained means they’re at risk of being unhoused.

He estimated around 150 individuals are homeless in Muskoka.

When it comes to food, Shelley said one in eight people are dealing with food insecurity. That number is one and six when it comes to children and youth. He explained food insecurity means they don’t know where their next meal will come from. “These families are making decisions on what meals they will skip to make ends meet,” he said.

“Most of this data is pre-pandemic,” he added. “Most of this data is pre-inflation increases that we’ve seen over the last year or so we can assume these numbers are getting worse, not better.”

Shelley joined district council Tuesday to talk about their plans to invest $740,000 in various programs this year.

Notably, he said the United Way contributes $100,000 yearly to the YMCA’s Circles Muskoka program. He explained it’s a peer-to-peer mentorship program that aims to help individuals transition out of poverty.

He added United Way has set aside $16,500 in micro-grants to be distributed through its urgent needs fund, which Shelley said they partner with the district for. The non-repayable micro-grants are given to individuals living in low-income households that come across unexpected expenses.

Shelley added $390,000 is being budgeted specifically to deal with homelessness issues in Muskoka, $169,000 to support the area’s charities, and another $100,000 is being set aside for grants.

He said the money raised in Muskoka stays local. Shelley said that in March Gravenhurst council committed to donating $5,000 to the United Way’s urgent needs fund.

“Unfortunately, things are not getting better,” said Shelley. “But together we can work together and we can make a better tomorrow for our most vulnerable population.”