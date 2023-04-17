Just ahead of the deadline, the District of Muskoka is moving forward with creating an oversight board for the Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

During the April 17 district council meeting, they agreed the board will be made up of 16 people. It will include one person each from the Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Muskoka Lakes, and Georgian Bay councils, one from Wahta Mohawks First Nation and Moose Deer Point First Nation. Also included will be one community representative from the aforementioned municipal councils and the two First Nations, three provincial appointees, and the district chair or a chosen designate.

While space is made to include both First Nations, Tina Kilbourne, Project Manager of the Continuous Improvement Unit says it’s possible neither as part of the board. She explains Wahta and Moose Deer Point have expressed interest in joining the district-administered oversight board, however, Kilbourne adds they have not made a final decision yet and are looking at the possibility of forming a First Nation OPP Detachment Board.

In a report by Kilbourne, she includes an email from officials with the Ministry of the Solicitor General who say the Huntsville OPP proposal, which was approved by council in Aug. 2021, meets the minimum requirements and is being looked over by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner for final approval. If approved, it will include six board members: one member each from the district, Huntsville, and Lake of Bays, two community representatives from Huntsville and Lake of Bays, and one provincial appointee.

- Advertisement -

Kilbourne explains the board will have oversight over certain plans put forward by the police and ones done by the district that involve the OPP. As well, she says the board will be consulted by the OPP commissioner when selecting a new detachment commander, will monitor them, and will work closely with them on local action plans.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General told district staff they had until the end of April to figure out how the Bracebridge board would run and who would sit on it.

With the deadline approaching, Kilbourne recommended council approve the board now and leave the possibility open for the two First Nations to join at a later date.

A timeline for when the Bracebridge and Huntsville boards will be put in place was not mentioned by Kilbourne. However, she did say district staff will stay in contact with the ministry to advocate for a “flexible and inclusive process.”

The move comes after the provincial government passed new legislation in 2020 that gives municipalities more say on how the OPP operates locally. According to Kilbourne, the Community Safety and Policing Act requires a board to be created for each OPP detachment in the province.