According to the OPP, a recent update for Android phones is causing users to accidentally dial 911.

A post on the provincial police’s East Region Facebook page explains they’ve seen a “significant increase” in the number of people calling the emergency line and hanging up.

They say this might be because of a recent update pushed to some Android devices that turns on a feature called “Emergency SOS,” letting users call 911 without unlocking their phones.

“Please check your phone,” they say in the post.

In the post, police officials suggest users should go to their settings, search for “emergency,” select “Emergency SOS” and once the menu opens toggle “Emergency SOS” off.

“Ensure 911 lines are available for life-threatening emergencies,” add police officials.

With files from Steve Bedard