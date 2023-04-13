Ahead of the weekend, the fire danger rating in Muskoka has been set to high.

That means no daytime burning of any kind is allowed.

The decision was made to change the rating on April 13 by the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs.

“Many areas in Muskoka are still snow-covered but areas that have melted are drying up quickly,” they say in a media release. “Dry grass and leaves can ignite easily from something as small as an improperly discarded cigarette butt. Dry conditions contribute to rapid fire spread and a small fire can become a large one in just minutes.”

- Advertisement -

Notably, the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department has responded to two outdoor burning-related fires in the past two days.

The rating is determined using the fire weather index. Association officials say it’s an internationally used method for figuring out the risk of fires in the open air. It takes into account the humidity, temperature, amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and wind direction and speed, among other factors.

The association meets daily to decide if a rating change is needed.

In the release, they say any questions about the burn ban should be directed to the local fire department.