Two fires in two days kept the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department busy.

The first happened Tuesday evening in Port Carling. Fire Chief Ryan Murrell says the department was called to the scene of a fire that was left unattended. He explains the person was preparing their property for the season and burning debris in their yard. Murrell says they weren’t paying attention and the fire ended up getting out of control because of the high winds in the area.

Murrell adds the person’s burn permit had expired. He says the permit is only good during the fire season it was purchased during.

In situations like that, Murrell says property owners could be on the hook for paying for the cost of having the department respond. He adds that if the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) needs to come, too, their costs may have to be covered by the property owner as well. “And you may have to pay penalties, too,” he adds.

The second fire happened Wednesday evening in Wahta Mohawk Territory on Hwy. 400. Murrell explains outdoor burning was done earlier in the day and got out of control by the evening. He says firefighters from Muskoka Lakes, Georgian Bay, and the MNRF battled the 0.7-hectare grass fire.

Murrell says the most important thing to remember about burning is to never leave a fire unattended and always have the necessary tools close by to put it out.

The fire danger rating in Muskoka is currently set at low.