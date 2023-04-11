A new vital signs monitor has been purchased for the Pediatric Oncology department (POGO) at the Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in Orillia.

It’s thanks to the $25,000 raised by Kate and Kent Hammond in honour of their son Miles who passed away from a rare form of cancer just days before his first birthday. The money raised was more than the Hammonds’ initial goal.

“We are so thrilled that we exceeded our fundraising goal for this year,” said Kate Hammond. “Our friends, family and community have rallied behind us in such a major way, and we are deeply grateful.”

The monitor will observe POGO patients’ blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and heart rate. Hospital officials say it will make it easier to spot abnormalities and provide medical interventions if needed.

“This (monitor) will help support our smallest soldiers as they fight their battle with cancer,” said Hunter Markle, Community Engagement Officer at the Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation.

As part of honouring Miles, the Hammonds set up an endowment fund for the hospital.

“No parent should have to experience what Kate and Kent have gone through, but their strength and courage inspire others to channel their grief into something that heals in more ways than one,” said Markle.

“Having Miles’ legacy live on to impact other kids and families at the hospital helps us feel like his short life will continue to do good,” adds Kate Hammond.