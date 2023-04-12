Bracebridge council has approved creating a memorial garden for former Mayor Don Coates at Bracebridge Bay Park.

Coates served as mayor between 2006 and 2010 and, prior to that, was a district councillor for three years preceding his time as the head of council.

He passed away in Dec. 2019 at the age of 76.

The Coates family has agreed to cover the costs associated with developing and building what has been dubbed the Don Coates Memorial Garden. However, future maintenance costs will be included in the town’s parks and trails operations budget.

“Coates was a pioneer in waste management and recycling and became a recognized leader with his business, Muskoka Containerized Services,” says Scott Clayton, Manager of Operations in an April 11 report to the town’s General Committee. He adds that Coates was involved with a bunch of clubs in the area, including the Town of Bracebridge 125th Anniversary Committee.

“He was such a positive force to so many people in the community and so many organizations, in addition to those in which he held membership,” added Coun. Don Smith. “His impact on the community on a much broader scope certainly I think needs to be noted and I think this recognition is a part of that.”

Mayor Rick Maloney pointed out that while he didn’t serve on council when Coates was mayor, he did often hear from the former head of council. “Anytime I saw him, he was always keenly interested in what was happening,” he explained. Maloney added that Coates would always be happy to offer guidance or “grab you by the collar or by the ear” and tell you what you got wrong.

Clayton says the Coates family has already chosen Bracebridge-based Absolute Landscape to design and build the garden. Two benches will also be installed along with a bronze plaque with an inscription that has yet to be determined.

The decision still needs to be approved by council during the April 19 meeting.