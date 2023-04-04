Spring is here and with it comes warm weather.

Officials with the District of Muskoka say the spring thaw, also known as the spring freshet, sees snow and ice melt and stream into the area’s bodies of water. They note this can go on “for weeks” as the melt continues.

“No one knows your property better than you,” says Jeff McWilliam the district’s Chief of Paramedic Services and Emergency Management. “Assess the risks in and around your property and make a plan. Being prepared can make all the difference. Don’t wait until it’s too late to prepare for an emergency. It only takes a few moments to put a kit together.”

Officials say the kit should include the basics needed to get through at least the next three days.

They also suggest downloading the Voyent! Alert app and keeping a close eye on the Muskoka GeoHub, which documents the water level at specific areas in the area from the previous day. It’s updated daily.