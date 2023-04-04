The District of Muskoka is working to “ensure water quality can be protected and enhanced” by studying five lakes in the area.

Leonard Lake and Three Mile Lake in Muskoka Lakes, Stewart Lake, which is shared by the Township of Georgian Bay and Muskoka Lakes, Echo Lake in Lake of Bays, and Bass Lake in Gravenhurst will be studied as part of the program.

Officials with the district say they’re working with Hutchinson Environmental Sciences Ltd. on the causation studies to create a set of goals for those who live, work, or use the lake to help protect them.

They describe a causation study as a way to figure out why a certain lake’s water quality may be vulnerable by looking at “key indicators” like confirmed blue-green algae blooms.

Public meetings have been scheduled to give feedback.

The first will be on April 19 for Stewart, then April 20 for Three Mile, April 23 for Echo, and April 26 for Leonard. All those meetings will start at 10 a.m. The final meeting, for Bass, will be on April 30 starting at 1 p.m.

All meetings will be virtual. Those wanting to attend have to email [email protected] for meeting details.