Bracebridge OPP has found the 57-year-old that was reported missing over the weekend deceased.

No other details were provided by police in a post on social media.

They thanked everyone who helped in the search to find the man.

Kevin, whose last name was not provided by police, was reported missing over the weekend. Police said at the time he was last seen around noon on March 31 on Armstrong St. in Bracebridge.