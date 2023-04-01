A 34-year-old from Gravenhurst, whose name was not released, has been charged in connection to a snow-clearing scam in Guelph.

Guelph Police say he has been charged with five counts of fraud under $5,000 and is due in court in Guelph on June 2.

Police say the man defrauded five Guelph residents out of more than $4,000. They explain the accused posted an online advertisement in Nov. 2022 offering snow-clearing services. However, the service was never provided.

The man was arrested last week by police for a separate investigation, which was not detailed by police, and charged with the snow-clearing scam.