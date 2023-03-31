The province announced the hourly rate will increase to $16.55 an hour. That represents a 6.8 per cent pay raise meaning someone working 40 hours a week will see an increase of $2,200 a year. The minimum wage for students will increase to $15.60 an hour, people who work from home will see a bump up to $18.20 an hour and hunting, fishing and wilderness guides will start to earn $82.85 cents a day.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is putting workers in the driver’s seat of their careers, and their lives,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “This latest increase is a fair and balanced approach that means more money in their pockets so they can support their families and continuing building a stronger Ontario for all of us.”

The province says just over 40 per cent of workers at or below the current general minimum wage of $15.50 per hour are in retail trade and almost 25 per cent are in accommodation and food services.