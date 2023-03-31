Eva Zachary, Executive Director of Muskoka Victim Services (MVS), has been named for another two-year term with Ontario’s Domestic Violence Death Review Committee (DVDRC).

She has served on the committee since 2019.

“The DVDRC has been dedicated to identifying risks and repetitive risks in domestic violence and intimate partner violence, which have ended in homicides,” says Zachary. “We can state with confidence that domestic violence is an epidemic in our communities, and province-wide.”

According to the province’s website, the DVDRC assists the province’s chief coroner to investigate and review the deaths of people that happen because of domestic violence and to suggest recommendations on how to prevent similar circumstances. The committee was established in 2003.

“I have had the privilege of serving the DVDRC for over three years now,” continues Zachary. “It is an honour to be reappointed to the committee. I am optimistic about the revitalization of the DVDRC. As committee members, we look forward to contributing towards strategies in mitigating the risks that will help eradicate the prevalence of domestic homicides.”