The Muskoka Rock Choir’s April 7 concert in Huntsville has been cancelled.

On the Algonquin Theatre’s website, it cites “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason. They add that theatre staff will be reaching out to ticket holders “in the coming days” to issue refunds.

Ian Crowley, music director for the Choir, said the show was cancelled because of poor ticket sales. “The Algonquin Theatre is a very expensive venue and our break-even point is 200 seats and we had sold only 63,” he explained in an email to the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, adding the concert won’t be rescheduled.

However, the Hope Springs Eternal concert is still going forward for Saturday, April 8 at the Rene M. Caisse Memorial Theatre in Bracebridge.

- Advertisement -

Tickets can be purchased for $40 through e-transfer to [email protected] Crowley says tickets, if there are any left, will also be available at the door.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka.