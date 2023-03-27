A fire on March 22 at the Muskoka Wharf was called “suspicious” by the town’s fire department and now the OPP is investigating.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says the provincial police are asking anyone who may have information or witnessed the fire to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Bigley explains the fire department was called to the scene around 4:15 a.m. on March 22 at a business on the Wharf.

“We believe it to be suspicious by some evidence on scene,” said Fire Chief Jared Cayley about the fire last week, but didn’t elaborate noting it’s an active investigation.

- Advertisement -

He explained the fire was at the Muskoka Boat Rentals building along the Wharf near Steamship Bay Rd. and added no one was injured.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is working with the Ontario Fire Marshal on the investigation.