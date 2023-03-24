Robinson’s General Store in Dorset has found its new owners.

Joanne Robinson, whose family founded the iconic business, wrote on Facebook that brothers Ven Komina and Satya Jyesta will take over operations.

According to Robinson, the new family is targeting early April to reopen, taking a few weeks to transition back to full service.

The business had been open since 1921 but closed at the start of January. She says like the community, her family was both disappointed and devastated when they learned the store closed in January and have been working in the background to get the business back open.

“We look forward to the community welcoming the new people and giving them all the support they need to allow the store to thrive again,” said Robinson.