The Gravenhurst Fire Department spent two-and-a-half hours Wednesday morning at the Muskoka Boat Rentals building at Gravenhurst’s Muskoka Wharf battling what Fire Chief Jared Cayley calls a “suspicious” fire.

“We believe it to be suspicious by some evidence on scene,” says Cayley, adding he can’t comment more because it’s an active investigation.

Cayley says the Ontario Fire Marshall and OPP are investigating.

The fire department first posted about the fire on social media at 4:36 a.m. An estimated $750,000 in damage was done to the building. However, Cayley says the fire was contained inside the building. He reports no one was injured and no other buildings were damaged.

Cayley says 20 firefighters and six trucks were used to combat the blaze. That includes the aerial truck to get to the roof of the building and get “some stubborn spots.”

“Our crews did a fantastic job dealing with the fire,” says Cayley.