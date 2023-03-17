Huntsville is stepping up enforcement of nicotine products around Huntsville High School.

Starting Monday, bylaw officers and Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit officials will be monitoring both the school and neighbouring Canada Summit Centre for smoking or vaping.

Smoking and vaping are prohibited inside both facilities, as well as within 20 metres of the buildings or parking lots. According to officials, fines range upward of $250 for those caught using the products.

It follows an education and enforcement campaign for retailers earlier this year.