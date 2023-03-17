The District of Muskoka is investigating a watermain break in Bracebridge.

Quinn Mitchell, manager of communications, confirms it’s in the area of Santa’s Village Rd.

According to James Steele, the district’s commissioner of engineering and public works, only three homes are still without water. He expects them to remain without service until the morning.

He says no boil water advisory is needed. However, watermains are being flushed and precautionary testing will be done.

- Advertisement -

For those that have water service restored, Steele recommends running the home’s basement tap to ensure no air bubbles are coming out.

He explains district crews will be on the scene into the evening and likely overnight to repair the watermain.

Santa’s Village Rd. at Brofoco Dr. will be closed until 7 p.m. tonight while crews are on the scene.

On the district’s website, they cite the rainy weather on Friday as the reason behind the break.