The Town of Bracebridge’s two outdoor skating rinks has been closed for the season.

The rinks were at Memorial Park on Manitoba St. in downtown Bracebridge and Annie Williams Memorial Park at 50 Santa’s Village Rd.

Town officials say the closures are happening because of deteriorating ice conditions and poor weather.

With the skating season over, the town is thanking the many volunteers that had a hand in keeping the rinks in good condition: Muskoka Event Services, Correctional Services Canada and Town of Bracebridge staff helped with the ice at Memorial Park while Mark Quemby, Correctional Services Canada, Rink Rats Hockey Club, Old Wicks Hockey Club, Muskoka Originals Hockey Club, Arctic Cats Hockey Club, community volunteers, Muskoka Event Services and Town of Bracebridge staff supported the rink at Annie Williams Memorial Park.

As well, officials thanked Call of the Wild for donating a porta potty for Annie Williams Memorial Park.

While the outdoor rinks are closed, thanks to Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer, free public skating is available until March 19 at the Bracebridge Sportsplex.