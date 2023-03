Bracebridge OPP is looking for a missing woman last seen driving through Gravenhurst.

Police describe 44-year-old Judith Swain as 5-foot 3-inches tall and 161 pounds, with black hair. Officials say she was seen around 8:00 a.m. Friday near Hwy 11, driving a black 2014 Kia Sorento with licence plate number CBET 758.

According to the OPP, Swain is possibly in the Orillia area, and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.