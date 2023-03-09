As spring approaches, the possibility of flooding comes as well.

While the March 7 update from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says no flooding is expected in the area, officials with the Town of Gravenhurst say they are actively monitoring the water levels at the Black River, Severn River Rd. Kahshe Lake, and Lake Muskoka.

Also, officials say five locations have been set up to fill sandbags: at the end of Cowbell Ln., at the cul-de-sac at Hwy. 11 on Severn River Rd. E., Sunshine Crt. at Muskoka Bay Park, and at the municipal public works yard at 1054 Crawford Rd. Officials say sandbags will be available at those locations “within the next few weeks.”

“We encourage everyone to keep an eye on the weather forecasts,” said Todd Clapp, community emergency management coordinator. “Preparedness should begin well before any potential local flooding occurs. Working sump pumps, clearing eavestrough so water flows away from foundations, and elevating items of value from basements are just some of the things to consider” he added.

Clapp points out that conditions can change quickly, so he urges anyone going near bodies of water to be extra cautious. He suggests downloading Muskoka’s emergency alert app Voyent Alert.