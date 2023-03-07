Lucas Allen, a 17-year-old Huntsville High School student, won a silver and a bronze at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

He won a bronze in the men’s + 81 kg individual judo event and a silver as part of Team Ontario in the men’s team judo competition.

Allen returned from the Games, which were held in P.E.I., Monday night. The 17-year-old says it was the furthest he’s travelled for a competition. “It was crazy to see all the different sports that were part of the games,” he says.

While he spent most of his time with his judo teammates, Allen says being able to interact with the other athletes at the Games was great. “The amount of time and effort that was put into the games to make it special for the athletes was incredible,” says Allen. “I’m very thankful I was able to have that kind of experience.”

Allen trains at the Huntsville Judo Club under the tutelage of Ron Muirhead. “Without them, I don’t know where I’d be,” says Allen. He points out it’s the same club his dad, Jeff, is part of. Allen says between training at the club and working on his skills with his dad, he felt more than prepared for the competition.

At 6’3″ and close to 250 lbs., Allen says he was in the heaviest category which is considered open weight. That means he’s facing anyone over 81 kg (178 lbs.).

“It was an amazing feeling, after I threw my opponent, to get to stand up and take it all in,” says Allen about winning bronze in his only individual event. He adds that his teammates and the many parents in the stands cheered him on as well. “So much enjoyment and excitement came over me,” he says. “I’ll be honest, I’m still processing it.”

Allen says competing at the Canadian Winter Games was a goal of his. Now that he’s accomplished it, next on his list is going to the Canadian Nationals. That, he says, could lead to qualifying for the Summer Olympics. “It takes a lot of hard work and training, as any sport does,” he says.

According to Judo Canada, Allen is ranked 4th in the under-21 +100 kg category and 10th in the senior category, as of the organization’s March 3 update.