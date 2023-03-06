The District of Muskoka has opened applications for two community grants.

The Pay It Forward grant offers up to $2,500 for community members or organizations with ideas that “bring people together and contribute to the well-being of our community,” according to the district. Officials say applicants must fill a strategic need, enhance support and leadership, or create positive change in the community.

The Community Enhancement Fund gives non-profits up to $10,000 to address issues such as poverty, food security, housing, education, volunteer and job skills, and citizen engagement.

“The Community Grant Program promotes social inclusion for all cultures, life stages and ages, particularly for our more vulnerable populations,” says Arfona Zwiers, Commissioner of Community and Planning Services. “We encourage residents and non-profit community organizations to bring forward their innovative ideas that will help support the well-being of our residents and help our communities thrive.”

The deadline for both grants is April 5 on the District of Muskoka website.