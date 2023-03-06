Township of Georgian Bay has put their stamp of approval on renaming Muskoka Rd. 38 to Mohawk People Rd.

However, before the road can be renamed, district council needs to approve the change, too.

Tina Kilbourne, the district’s continuous improvement team lead, says the district’s Engineering and Public Works Committee will discuss the name change on March 22 and a resolution will go to council on April 17.

“We are developing tool kits to help impacted residents which are slated to go out by direct mail in May,” says Kilbourne.

The Indigenous translation of Mohawk People Rd. is Kanien’kehá:ka Iohatátie.

In a report to Georgian Bay council, it’s explained that iohatátie translates to road.

“Simply translated this means Mohawk People Road, indicating where we live,” it’s explained in the report about the meaning of kanien’kehá:ka. “Kanien’kehá:ka is the People of the Flint. Each of the five nations within the Haudenosaunee (People of the Longhouse or known as Iroquois in mainstream society) Confederacy were known by their self-names. Further, the Oneida were People of the Standing Stone, Onondaga were People of the Hills, etc.”

It was the name chosen by the tri-council working group involving the Wahta Mohawks First Nation, District of Muskoka, and Township of Muskoka Lakes. Georgian Bay Mayor Peter Koetsier served as chair of the meeting.

Chief Phillip Franks of the Wahta Mohawks proposed three names. The others were: Wahta Rd. and Eagle Rd.

Muskoka Rd. 38 was chosen to be renamed because it’s where the Wahta Mohawks administration building is located. The road extends from Hwy. 169 in Bala, through Wahta Mohawk territory, to Hwy. 400 at exit 177.

“Throughout Ontario and beyond, municipalities have begun to recognize how systemic racism and discrimination are embedded in place names and public and municipal assets,” a posting on the district’s website reads. “In response, municipalities are undertaking asset renaming projects to better reflect community values and demonstrate how residents collectively choose to honour the past and shape the future.”

In April 2022, Kilbourne said (based on 2020 costs), it will cost $26,860 to rename the road.